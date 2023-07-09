The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.