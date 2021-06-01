Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.