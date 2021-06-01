Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA