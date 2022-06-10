Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro …