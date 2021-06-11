Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA