Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

