Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
