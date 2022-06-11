Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.