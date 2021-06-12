 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

