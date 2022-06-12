Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
