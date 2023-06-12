Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.