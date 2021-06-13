Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.