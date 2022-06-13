The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
