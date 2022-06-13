Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.