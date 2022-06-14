Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

