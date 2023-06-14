Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.