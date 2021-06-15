Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There …