Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lo…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…