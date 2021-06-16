 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

