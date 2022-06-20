The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
