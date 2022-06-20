 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

