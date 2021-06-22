 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

