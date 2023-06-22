Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.