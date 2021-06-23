 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

