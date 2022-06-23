 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

