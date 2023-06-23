It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's…