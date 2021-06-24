Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.