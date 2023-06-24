Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's…