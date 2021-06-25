 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

