Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
- Updated
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 …
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
This evening in Waynesboro: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…