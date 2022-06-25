Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

