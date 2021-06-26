The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
This evening in Waynesboro: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.