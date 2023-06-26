The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
