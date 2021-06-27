 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert