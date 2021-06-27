The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
This evening in Waynesboro: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
