The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds lig…