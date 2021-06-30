Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
- Updated
Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a tropical depression churns off the Atlantic coast.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.