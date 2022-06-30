Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.