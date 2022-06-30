 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

