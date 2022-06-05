 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

