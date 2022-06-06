Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.