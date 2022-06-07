 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

