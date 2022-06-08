Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
