The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 AM EDT.