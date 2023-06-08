The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees …