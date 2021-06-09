The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
