Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.