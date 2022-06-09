Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
