Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.