Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Lo…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Rain and snow showers in the evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. …