Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.