The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Friday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
DaNa Carlis, the Director of the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, talks about the mission of his team and what they do to improve our u…
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. …