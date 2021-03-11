Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 11:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.