The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
DaNa Carlis, the Director of the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, talks about the mission of his team and what they do to improve our u…
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The Waynesboro area shoul…
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. …