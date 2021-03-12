 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

