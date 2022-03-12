 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert