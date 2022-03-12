Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.