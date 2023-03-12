It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
