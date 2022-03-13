Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
