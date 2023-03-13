The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
