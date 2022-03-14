 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

